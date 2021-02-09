EN
    20:11, 09 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Blizzard, wind and fog to grip Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 5 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Ground blizzard will batter North Kazakhstan on February 10. High wind will sweep through the region.

    Ground blizzard, fog will grip tomorrow Karaganda region. High wind gusting 15-20 m/s will roll through the region.

    Ground blizzard is expected in Akmola region on Wednesday.

    Heavy snow and rain are forecast to strike tomorrow Turkestan region. Fog, ice-slick are expected locally.


