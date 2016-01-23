WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Up to 85 million people are in the path of a storm that's expected to rock much of the East Coast of the United States, CNN reports.

Snow has started to fall, but the weather is expected to get worse early Saturday morning, according to CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers.

"The fuse was just lit," Myers said. Once it gets to South Carolina, "that's when the firecracker goes off."

Meteorologists have warned the public to take heed as some areas could receive between 18 and -- on the extreme high end -- 40 inches. "This is not a near miss," Myers said. "This is a direct hit."

Power outages

As the impact zone for the big storm widens as it moves north, power outage numbers are expected to soar.

By Friday evening, 132,739 customers were without power across the Southeast, with 125,000 in the Carolinas, according to Duke Energy.

