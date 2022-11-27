Blizzards and frosts forecast for Kazakhstan Nov 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The cold northern anticyclone continuing to affect the most parts of the country is to bring weather with no precipitation as well as drastic drops in temperature in the southeast, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

According to Kazhydromet, due to fronts the country is to expect snow in the southeast, snow, rain, fog and ice-slick in the south and southwest as well as ground blizzards in the east. The country is also to see high wind.