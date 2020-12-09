Blizzards and ice slick: storm alert issued for Kazakh regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fog, blizzard, and ice slick are forecast for North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Mangistau regions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Occasional fog, blizzard, and ice slick are to hit North Kazakhstan region on December 10. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is expected here and there at daytime as well.

Petropavlovsk city is to brace for fog at night and in the morning. Northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps is also expected in the afternoon. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

East Kazakhstan region is to see fog and blizzard hit in places. Southwesterly, westerly wind reaching 15-20mps locally is predicted as well.

Occasional fog and blizzard are to hit Akmola region. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward reaching up to 15-20mps here and there is forecast as well.

Kokshetau city is to brace for fog at night and in the morning on December 10. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Frost of minus 21 degrees Celsius is to linger in the north of Mangistau region. Probability of storm is 90-95%.