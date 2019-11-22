EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:21, 22 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Blizzards forecast for Nov 22 in northern Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Most of the republic will be influenced by the spur of an anticyclone, the RSE Kazhydromet reports.

    Snow, blizzard, fog, ice slick and rude wind are preserved across the northern, southern and southeastern regions of the country.

    According to weather forecasters, fog, black ice, snowstorm and strong wind gusting to 15-20 m/s are expected in some areas of Turkestan, Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions.

    Fog will blanket Mangystau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Almaty, East Kazakhstan regions during night hours.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!