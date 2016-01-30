EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:35, 30 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Blizzards to hit regions of Kazakhstan Jan 30

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfalls, fog, ice slick, blizzard and wind speed increase will dominate today in most regions of Kazakhstan. Sunny weather will stay in northern regions only, Kazhydromet says.

    Some areas of Atyrau region will be stricken by strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and blizzards. Fog and ice slick are expected there.
    Fog, ice slick and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in parts of Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.
    Fog, black ice and nighttime wind (15-20 m per s) are expected in some areas of Mangystau region.
    Wind speed in some areas of Aktobe region will increase up to 15-20 m per s.
    Snowdrift will hit parts of Akmola region.
    Fog will blanket some areas of Almaty region. Wind speed around Zhalanashkol will rise to 15-20 m per s.
    Fog will also blanket some areas of Karaganda region at night and in the daytime. Wind speed will reach 15-20 m per s there.
    Fog and ice slick are forecast in parts of South Kazakhstan region.
    Fog will overwhelm parts of Kostanay and West Kazakhstan regions.
    Wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s, snow drift and fog are expected in the East Kazakhstan region.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!