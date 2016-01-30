Blizzards to hit regions of Kazakhstan Jan 30
Some areas of Atyrau region will be stricken by strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and blizzards. Fog and ice slick are expected there.
Fog, ice slick and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in parts of Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.
Fog, black ice and nighttime wind (15-20 m per s) are expected in some areas of Mangystau region.
Wind speed in some areas of Aktobe region will increase up to 15-20 m per s.
Snowdrift will hit parts of Akmola region.
Fog will blanket some areas of Almaty region. Wind speed around Zhalanashkol will rise to 15-20 m per s.
Fog will also blanket some areas of Karaganda region at night and in the daytime. Wind speed will reach 15-20 m per s there.
Fog and ice slick are forecast in parts of South Kazakhstan region.
Fog will overwhelm parts of Kostanay and West Kazakhstan regions.
Wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s, snow drift and fog are expected in the East Kazakhstan region.