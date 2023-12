ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 6-storey residential complex has caught fire in Astana today.

According to reports, the fire started at 12:53 p.m. local time between the 4th and the 5th floors. 50 firefighters summoned to the scene contained the blaze in a matter of minutes and put it out completely by 1:33 p.m. No casualties were reported. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.