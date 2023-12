ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A block of garages caught fire in Almaty on Tuesday evening, a source at the Almaty emergencies department has confirmed.

The fire started around 6:00 p.m. in Bostandyk district. Firefighters summoned to the scene contained the blaze by 6:43 p.m. The fire covered an area of 75 square meters. There was no immediate word on casualties.