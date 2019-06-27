Blockchain Central int'l conference kicks off in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Blockchain Central international conference started its work in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"Today's event will help us understand what Kazakhstan could use. I hope it will be interesting not only for public sector but also for quasi-public sector. I believe it will be useful for the future generation," AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov said inaugurating the conference.



Blockchain Central, organized jointly with Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), brings together GBBC, Sthorm, Bitfury, Orbs, Soramitsu, Rowet Group, China Blockchain Application Research Center from the US, Japan, China, Israel, etc.