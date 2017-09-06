Blockchair to back development of cashless economy in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and Blockchair, a blockchain search and analytics company, will collaborate closely in the field of crypto currency and blockchain technology. Under the Memorandum of Understanding, Blockchair will support developing of AIFC's Fintech ecosystem and the cashless economy in Kazakhstan.

"The AIFC operates within a special legal regime and such blockchain projects as Blockchair with its exemplary blockchain expertise are our new priority. We are very glad to cooperate with Blockchair, and we hope that they will help us to put our Fintech ecosystem for the use of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and crypto projects into effect", said Nurlan Kussainov, the СEO of AIFC Authority.



"We are excited to be partnering with AIFC. It is an important financial platform interacting with major financial centers around the world and I hope that Blockchair will help to build a reliable Eurasian bridge from traditional finance to crypto finance in Kazakhstan. We will also do the best we can to assist other talented blockchain projects", commented Nikita Zhavoronkov, CEO of Blockchair.



As the Parties noted, cooperation between the AIFC and Blockchair will positively influence the creation of the most favorable conditions and quality infrastructure for the development of the financial technologies market in Kazakhstan. The AIFC plans to become the main fin-tech hub in the CIS and Central Asia and, thus, to attract more investments in financial technologies field.



Blockchair is a blockchain search and analytics engine or you can also say it's a blockchain explorer on steroids. It currently works with Bitcoin only. It allows to filter blocks, transactions, and outputs by over 60 different criteria, as well as perform a full-text search over the blockchain.