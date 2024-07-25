Blood center opens in Kyzylorda

A total of 2.7 billion tenge has been allocated from the republican budget for the construction of a newly opened blood center in Kyzylorda, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Government.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister, Tamara Duissenova, the akim of the region, Nurlybek Nalibayev, deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Ruslan Rustemov and Nauryzbai Baikadamov.

The former blood center headquartered at the regional multidisciplinary medical center. The confined space presented a challenge for staff members, as they recall.

“We are pleased to participate in the opening ceremony of the newly opened blood center. The facility has the capacity to serve 10,000 people a year and is of great importance for the region. Our main goal is to preserve the health of the nation, since a healthy nation is a guarantee of the country's development,” Deputy Prime Minister noted.

Duissenova discussed the measures that the state has taken in the field of healthcare. For instance, the President instructed to implement the Rural Healthcare Modernization National Project. Over the course of the next two years, it is projected that 655 primary healthcare (PHC) facilities will be constructed in rural settlements. Additionally, district hospitals are set to undergo modernization.

Annually, over 10,000 residents of the Kyzylorda region donate blood. In response to requests from medical organizations, the center plans to procure approximately 17,000 doses of blood components.

Photo credit: the Kazakh Government

Photo credit: the Kazakh Government

On the occasion of the opening, the heads of 11 medical facilities were gifted with 70 keys to new ambulances.