Bloomberg names world's 50 most influential people

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bloomberg just published its list of the 50 most influential people in the world of finance.

New British Prime Minister Theresa May took the number one spot in the list, followed by U.S. presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.



Bloomberg also including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi, investor Warren Buffett and many others into the list. Barack Obama is noticeably missing from the list.



According to vestifinance.ru, President of Russia Vladimir Putin was ranked 30th in this year's list.



The list ranks politicians, central bankers, investors and business leaders who shape the way the global economy and keep the wheels turning in the face of economic and political turmoil.