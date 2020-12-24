EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:42, 24 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Blowing snow and deep freeze forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall, gusty wind, and blowing snow are forecast for the north, east, and south of Kazakhstan on December 24, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, the rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Deep freeze is predicted for parts of Almaty and Mangistau regions at night.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps and even 18-23 mps in parts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.

    Portions of North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Almaty regions will be steeped in fog.

    Chances of blowing snow will be high in Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Ice slick will be observed on roads in Mangistau region.


    Kazhydromet
