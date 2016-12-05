Blowing snow, black ice to paralyze roads in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heavy snowfall, blizzard, stiff western wind and black ice are expected in Kazakhstan in next three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists predict that blowing snow, poor visibility and black ice will make it also impossible to use roads in some regions of Kazakhstan on December 6-8.



Southern cyclone will bring precipitation, mostly rain, fog and black ice, to southern and southeastern Kazakhstan. It will be unseasonably warm there.