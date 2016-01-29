EN
    07:59, 29 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Blowing snow, fog to sweep across Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather with precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, January 29. Meteorologists predict that only northwestern and northern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Fog will smother Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.
    Wind gusting up to 20 mps will batter West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.
    Blowing snow is expected to hit Akmola, Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions.
    It will be slippery in Atyrau, Mangystau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.

