    08:53, 14 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Blowing snow restricts vehicular traffic in two regions

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A number of roads are closed in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions of the country.

    According to the Emergency Situations Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, worsening weather conditions (blowing snow, visibility restriction) have shut down "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (856-917 km) highway for all types of vehicles.
    North-Kazakhstan region's authorities closed all roads for all types of vehicles due to worsening weather conditions, in particular, ice slick.

    Akmola region North Kazakhstan region Regions
