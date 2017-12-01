EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:17, 01 December 2017 | GMT +6

    ‘Blue Steel' U.S. Air Force Band to perform in 3 cities of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The U.S. Air Force Band Blue Steel is set to give concerts in Astana, Uralsk and Almaty on December 3-9, 2017, Kazinform has learnt from the U.S. Embassy in Astana.

    The band will perform in Astana on December 3. The concert will be held at the Keruen Mall at 7:00 p.m. Astana time. Entrance is free.

    Members of the band reached out to music lovers in Kazakhstan via short Instagram video: "We are so excited and looking forward to coming to Kazakhstan. We are using music as a universal language to entertain, connect and inspire all around the world. We are super excited to learn about the Kazakh culture and have already started to learn a few Kazakh songs. If you have any recommendations of what we should see and do while we visit Astana, Uralsk and Almaty from December 3-9, please let us know." 

    Концерт вокально-инструментального ансамбля “Blue Steel” Военно-воздушных сил США в г. Астана Дата: 3 декабря, 2017 Начало: в 19:00 Адрес: пр. Достык, 9, ТРЦ “Керуен”, 2-й этаж Вход свободный 🇺🇸🇰🇿 АҚШ Әуе Күштерінің “Blue Steel” атты музыкалық ансамблінің Астана қаласындағы концерті Күні: 3-ші желтоқсан, 2017 Басталуы: 19:00 Мекен-жайы: Достық алаңы, 9, “Керуен” Сауда орталығы Кіру тегін! 🇺🇸🇰🇿 “Blue Steel” Air Force Band Concert in Astana Date: December 3, 2017 Time:19:00 Address: 9 Dostyq avenue, “Keruen” Mall, 2d floor Free entrance

    Публикация от U.S. Embassy to Kazakhstan (@usinkz) Ноя 30 2017 в 1:49 PST

    Tags:
    Astana Culture Events Kazakhstan and USA Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!