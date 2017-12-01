‘Blue Steel' U.S. Air Force Band to perform in 3 cities of Kazakhstan
The band will perform in Astana on December 3. The concert will be held at the Keruen Mall at 7:00 p.m. Astana time. Entrance is free.
Members of the band reached out to music lovers in Kazakhstan via short Instagram video: "We are so excited and looking forward to coming to Kazakhstan. We are using music as a universal language to entertain, connect and inspire all around the world. We are super excited to learn about the Kazakh culture and have already started to learn a few Kazakh songs. If you have any recommendations of what we should see and do while we visit Astana, Uralsk and Almaty from December 3-9, please let us know."
Концерт вокально-инструментального ансамбля “Blue Steel” Военно-воздушных сил США в г. Астана Дата: 3 декабря, 2017 Начало: в 19:00 Адрес: пр. Достык, 9, ТРЦ “Керуен”, 2-й этаж Вход свободный 🇺🇸🇰🇿 АҚШ Әуе Күштерінің “Blue Steel” атты музыкалық ансамблінің Астана қаласындағы концерті Күні: 3-ші желтоқсан, 2017 Басталуы: 19:00 Мекен-жайы: Достық алаңы, 9, “Керуен” Сауда орталығы Кіру тегін! 🇺🇸🇰🇿 “Blue Steel” Air Force Band Concert in Astana Date: December 3, 2017 Time:19:00 Address: 9 Dostyq avenue, “Keruen” Mall, 2d floor Free entrance