ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A woman was knocked down to death in Almaty city by a BMW vehicle, Kazinform reports.

The police said the accident happened in Shalyapin Street near the crossroads. The BMW driver tried to flee the scene but crashed into a car a couple of minutes later and was detained.



The victim fought to be in her 40s died at the scene before paramedics arrived. An investigation is underway.