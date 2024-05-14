Board of Governors of Turkic Investment Fund to hold inaugural meeting in Istanbul

On May 17-18, the Board of Governors of the Turkic Investment Fund will hold its inaugural meeting in Istanbul, Türkiye. Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadyarov said it at a briefing May 13, Kazinform News Agency reports

In his words, the meeting will be held with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Nurlan Baibazarov, who represents Kazakhstan in the Fund’s Board of Governors.

The goal of the meeting is to officially launch the work of the Fund and adopt appropriate decisions on its management, and strengthening the economic ties between the founding countries and maintaining sustainable development.

On September 11, 2015 in Astana, at the V Summit of the Heads of State of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States, Kazakhstan initiated to establish the Turkic Integration Fund.

The goal of the Fund is to promote the economic development of the OTS member states by expanding the intra-regional trade and support of economic activity.