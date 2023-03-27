EN
    21:44, 27 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Boat carrying 650 migrants lands autonomously in Calabria, Italy

    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM - A group of 650 migrants and refugees arrived autonomously in the Calabrian port of Roccella Ionica on Sunday night, ANSA reports.

    They arrived on board a 30-m fishing boat that had departed from Libya approximately five days previously, and which on arrival ran into another migrant boat that had landed recently.

    The arrivals were all male and were said to be from Syria, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Egypt.

    They were said to be in good condition.


