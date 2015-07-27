Bobbi Kristina Brown dies aged 22

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of late singer Whitney Houston, has died aged 22, a family representative has said.

Kristen Foster said she passed away on Sunday surrounded by her family and was "finally at peace in the arms of God", BBC News reports. Brown was discovered unresponsive in a bathtub on 31 January and placed in a medically induced coma. She never regained consciousness. She was moved to a hospice in the city of Duluth, Georgia, a month ago after her condition deteriorated.