EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:32, 27 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Bobbi Kristina Brown dies aged 22

    None
    None
    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of late singer Whitney Houston, has died aged 22, a family representative has said.

    Kristen Foster said she passed away on Sunday surrounded by her family and was "finally at peace in the arms of God", BBC News reports. Brown was discovered unresponsive in a bathtub on 31 January and placed in a medically induced coma. She never regained consciousness. She was moved to a hospice in the city of Duluth, Georgia, a month ago after her condition deteriorated.

    Tags:
    Celebrities World News News Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!