Bobirzhan Mominov, Jose Balcedo pass weigh-in

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Bobirzhan Mominov (5-0, 4KO) passed the weigh-in prior to his clash with Jose Ignacio Balcedo (1-0) in Buenos Aires, SPORTINFORM reports.

Athletes met the requirements of welterweight (up to 66.678 kg).

Another representative of Kazakhstan Arman Rysbek was also scheduled to fight on the evening of boxing in the Argentine capital, however, the bout was canceled due to his opponent's withdrawal.

The evening of professional boxing in Buenos Aires will be held of April 7.