Bodies of 4 kids found in a water channel in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lifeless bodies of four children were founded in the Nura-Yessil water channel, Kazinform has learnt from the emergencies committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Ruslan Imankulov, spokesperson of the committee, confirmed that rescuers were informed of the children who had gone missing on June 24.



The lifeless bodies of four children were founded on Monday morning (June 25).



"This morning, four bodies of minors were discovered in the Nura-Yessil water channel at 5:17 a.m.," Imankulov confirmed.



The victims were aged 9, 11, 11, and 12.



According to the committee, the children drowned while being left unattended by adults.