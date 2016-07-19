Bodies of Kazakhstanis killed in Nice to be transported to Pavlodar Jul 21 - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The bodies of the family from Kazakhstan killed in Nice terror attack will be transported to Pavlodar on July 21.

"With the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in France, the bodies of the members of the Panchenko family will be brought to Pavlodar from Nice on July 21. The French side will cover all the expenditures," head of the MFA press service Anuar Zhainakov says.



As reported, three members of one family from Kazakhstan - Lyubov Panchenko, Marina Panchenko and Silvye Panchenko - were killed in the terrorist act in French Nice. Besides, the Ministry confirmed the death of another Kazakhstani citizen - Nataly Otto - during the attack.