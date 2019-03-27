Bodies of three people found at helicopter crash scene in Kyzylorda region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Bodies of three people have been found at the crash site of the MI-8 helicopter in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional healthcare department.

"Three lifeless bodies were found at the scene. They are yet to be identified. The debris field spanned some 500m," Kazinform correspondent reports.



Recalled that the helicopter of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan crashed in Kyzylorda region with 13 people on board. The exact cause of the accident is set to be determined by the Ministries of Defense and Internal Affairs.



President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the helicopter crash.