EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:52, 17 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Bodies of two children found in old trunk in Almaty region

    None
    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM A terrible discovery in Aschysay village of Yenbekshikazakh district of Almaty region frightened the local residents.  

    Bodies of two children were found on May 14 inside an old trunk in one of the houses. 

    Local police department says that the boys born 2007, 2008 were neighbors. “The cause of their death is being investigated now. All required examinations are being conducted,” a representative of the police department said. 

     

     

    Tags:
    Almaty region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!