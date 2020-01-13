EN
    09:22, 13 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Bodies of two missing boys pulled from canal in Atyrau

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM- The day before rescuers discovered and removed from the water of a canal the bodies of two boys, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of Atyrau region’s emergency department, the search for two boys who lost on January 10 in the suburban village has been completed. The bodies of both children were found in the Tepliy canal.

    Searches for missing children were carried out both on land and in the nearest bodies of water.

    This year’s winter in Atyrau is abnormally warm. In January the average temperature is about +4C.



