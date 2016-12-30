Body found in Rio may be Greek envoy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rio Police have found a burnt-out car with a body inside in the city of Nova Iguacu, north of Rio, Kazinform has learnt from bbc.com

Car's description matches with the one Kyriakos Amiridis rented to travel to Rio de Janeiro for the New Year celebrations. At the moment forensics are examining the body in order to establish its identity.



Greek Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, went missing on 26 December after he called his wife from an apartment in Nova Iguacu. He has not been heard from since then.



Brazilian authorities say it is unlikely that he was kidnapped.