Body found in Yessentai River belongs to Safar Shakeyev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The body of the man found in the Yessentai River in Almaty has been identified. It belongs to Safar Shakeyev, son of a famous Kazakh composer Yerkesh Shakeyev, the municipal internal affairs department told Kazinform.

“His documents and personal items were by him. Forensic examination will be assigned in order to reveal the cause of the death,” Saltanat Azirbek, Official Spokesperson of the Almaty Internal Affairs Department, says.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that a corpse of a man had been found in the Yessentai River.

Safar Shakeyev went missing on July 16 at around 7:00 in Almaty. Last time he was seen at Seifullin Avenue, going towards his house at Remizovka Street.



Yerkesh Shakyev is a composer, poet and singer. His songs are performed by many popular Kazakh and Russian singers.



