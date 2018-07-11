Body found, may be last missing passenger in Phuket boat accident

PHUKET. KAZINFORM A body which may be the last missing passenger on board the capsized tourist boat Phoenix in Thailand's Phuket was found on Wednesday afternoon by rescue teams.

Ram Union rescue team from China, together with a Thai-Chinese rescue team called Blue Sea, told Chinese media that based on the RMB cash found in the body's pocket, they assumed the body is the last missing passenger, Xinhua reports.

As of Wednesday noon, 46 were confirmed dead in the accident, including a body trapped underwater, Phuket Provincial Governor Norraphat Plodthong told a press conference earlier at the command center for the search and rescue mission.

Forty-five bodies have been retrieved earlier, among which five have been cremated and two transported back to China on the will of their families, according to the governor.