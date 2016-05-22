EN
    09:45, 22 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Body of 2-year-old Ellina Kuldina found in the Nura River

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rescuers found the body of the 2-year-old Ellina Kuldina who had been missing since May 10.

    "The body of Ellina Kuldina born in 2014 was discovered in the Nura River and pulled out of the water 4 km from a village named after Koshkarbayev in Akmola region at around 8:55 p.m. on May 21," spokesperson of the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry Ruslan Imankulov confirmed.
    Recall that the girl went missing on May 10 after a family picnic on the bank of the Nura River. The girl and her family were having a rest down by the riverside when Ellina went missing. The parents found her toy in the river.
    Rescuers, divers and volunteers frantically searched for the girl for more than ten days. A drone was used in the search for Ellina.

