    20:20, 24 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Body of 2-year-old found 60km from the place of death

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rescuers found a lifeless body of a two-year-old child in the Keles River in South Kazakhstan regions this past weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    The body was recovered from the water at 9:17 p.m. on April 22, Kazinform has learned from the regional emergencies department.

    The child's body was found 60 kilometers from the place where he had drowned on April 16 near Zhambyl village. According to reports, the child went missing and drowned that day after left unattended by adults.

