Body of 7yo child found in a river in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A lifeless body of a 7-year old child was found in the Yessil River in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

The body was found and pulled out of the water at 7:15 a.m. local time not far from Novonikolskoye village.



The boy reportedly drowned on June 9. He accidentally fell off a bridge near the village. Rescuers, the police and locals have tirelessly searched for the boy since that day.