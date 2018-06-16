EN
    13:09, 16 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Body of 7yo child found in a river in N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A lifeless body of a 7-year old child was found in the Yessil River in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    The body was found and pulled out of the water at 7:15 a.m. local time not far from Novonikolskoye village.

    The boy reportedly drowned on June 9. He accidentally fell off a bridge near the village. Rescuers, the police and locals have tirelessly searched for the boy since that day.

