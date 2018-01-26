Body of Kazakh businessman killed by terrorists to return home

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Kazakh businessman killed in the recent terrorist attack in Kabul will return home to be laid to rest, a source at the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

"His body will arrive in Kazakhstan in the coming days and the Ministry will cover all related expenses," official spokesman Anuar Zhainakov told elorda.info, adding that Kazakh diplomats in Kabul worked around the clock to handle the situation with repatriation of the body.



The victim, Yerlan Zhampeissov was a businessman based in Astana. He was in Kabul on the invitation of a local telecommunications company.



He was killed in the barbaric terrorist attack staged at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul.