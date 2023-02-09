EN
    22:06, 09 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Body of Kazakh national recovered from debris in Türkiye identified

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The body of a Kazakh national pulled from the debris in Türkiye was identified, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry press service.

    Kazakh national Adil Kadyrbekov was found dead under the rubble in Antakya, Hatay province, Türkiye.

    «Today morning as the search and rescue efforts went on the bodies of Turkish citizen Kubilai Keksin and Kazakhstani Adil Kadyrbekov were recovered,» said Aibek Smadiyarov, Kazakh foreign ministry's official spokesperson.

    The Ministry pledges to render assistance in transporting the body of Adil to Kazakhstan.

    Search under the debris for another Kazakhstani Mirbolat Kurmashyev is underway.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani rescuers pulled out four survivors form the rubble.

    Notably, Kazakh national Sabina Mamadyarova was found alive in the rubble yesterday.

    According to a recent update, the death toll from major earthquakes in Türkiye stood at 12 thousand

    It was reported today 42 Kazakhstani nationals and 22 Kyrgyz nationals were airlifted from Gaziantep.


