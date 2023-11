TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A 5-year-old girl who had been missing in Almaty region since June 4 was found dead in Avat village.

Police, divers and volunteers were frantically searching for the 5-year-old Khurshidam Zhaparova since Saturday.



Her lifeless body was found in a sewage caisson, not far from her home on early Monday morning, local police confirmed.



The cause of death will be determined after forensic examination.