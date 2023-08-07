EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:28, 07 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Body of missing 7yo girl found in Kyzylorda region

    None
    Photo: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ
    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM The body of a missing girl was found in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform refers to the POLISIA.KZ Telegram Channel.

    The 7-year-old girl reportedly left home last night and didn’t return. Her parents and relatives tried to find her on their own. As they contacted police more than 60 people, two drones were deployed to help locate the little girl.

    Today at 01:00 p.m. the body of the missing girl with no signs of violence was found in the Ubis water channel. According to preliminary information, the girl drowned in the channel.

    The pretrial investigation is launched.


    Tags:
    Kyzylorda region Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!