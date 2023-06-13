EN
    17:02, 13 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Body of missing forester found in Abai region

    None
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – The body of a missing forester was found in Beksarai district of Abai village with no evidence for violent death, local police say.

    Sergey Arkhipov who went missing on June 10 was involved in firefighting efforts in Abai region engulfed by unprecedented wildfires since last weekend.

    A canine team discovered Arkhipov’s lifeless body in a forest belt 50km away from his tractor. The body will be taken for autopsy. Investigation is underway.

    The unprecedented wildfires are raging in Abai region since past weekend. They have already claimed lives of 14 foresters.


