Body of missing tourist found in Almaty mountains

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The body of the Australian tourist went missing was found in the mountains of Zailiyskiy Alatau in Ayusai gorge, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, in a post on Instagram volunteers said Нerd Jake Michael left the hostel situated on Kazybek Str., 22 on May 21 and went to the Big Almaty Lake.

On May 22 at 10:25 p.m. the rescuers and volunteers began searching the missing tourist.

The rescuers deployed a drone in search operations.

It was raining and snowing across the Big Almaty Lake. The strong wind swept in the night.

According to the man’s colleague, they arrived in Almaty on May 20. On May 22 at 07:00 a.m. they were supposed to fly back. But he never showed up at the airport.