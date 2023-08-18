Body of third miner found in burning coal mine in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Rescuers have found a body of another miner killed in the burning Kazakhstanskaya coal mine which belongs to JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau., Kazinform reports.

As the company informs, the body is being identified.

The staff of the company express their deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the dead worker.

The company provides all-round support to the families of the fire victims.