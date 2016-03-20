Boeing 737-800 flight recorders to be decrypted in Moscow

ROSTOV-ON-DON. KAZINFORM Data recorders of the Boeing airlines that crashed in Rostov-on-Don will be decrypted in Moscow, a source familiar with the situation told TASS.

"Decryption of the flight recorders will be held in Moscow, they don't have the required equipment in Rostov-on-Don," the source said.

Earlier on Saturday, head of Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency Alexander Neradko said that both data flight recorders of the Boeing airliner can be decrypted.

"It may be assumed that both data flight recorders of the crashed Boeing can be decrypted," he said.

He said this conclusion was made judging by the visual state of so-called "black boxes".

"After visual inspection it can be assumed that both recorders will be subject to decoding. According to the results of decoding, taking into account the analysis of the structure of the aircraft and the cause [of the crash -TASS] will be found," he said.

FlyDubai Boeing crash in southern Russia

On Saturday at 3:42 MSK, Boeing 737-800 of FlyDubai Airlines (flight 981 FZ from Dubai) crashed at the airport of Rostov-on-Don during the second landing in difficult weather conditions (strong side wind and rain). There were 62 people on board. No one survived.

The investigation is considering several versions of the causes of the crash: error in the actions of the crew, a technical fault, bad weather and others.

FlyDubai carrier ready to provide assistance to relatives of the victims

FlyDubai said it is ready to provide assistance to the families of the passengers who died in the crash on Saturday. In his statement on the website of FlyDubai the company's CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said:

"On behalf of everyone at FlyDubai, I would like to express the devastation we all feel in relation to this morning's tragic events in Rostov-on-Don. Our primary concern is for the passengers and crew involved at this tragic time. Everyone in our company is in deep shock and our hearts go out to all loved ones of those involved.

We are still in the process of gathering all the information we possibly can, but at this stage I will share the facts that we are able to confirm now. At 00.50GMT today flydubai flight FZ981 crashed at Rostov-on-Don and I am very sorry to say that we believe that there are no survivors. Onboard the aircraft, 55 passengers including 33 women, 18 men and 4 children and 7 crew members of whom 5 were male and 2 were female. The nationalities of the passengers included 44 Russians, 8 Ukrainians, 2 Indians and 1 Uzbekistani.

I am personally leading our accident response with the support of the full management team. At this stage the focus of our efforts is on establishing the facts around the incident and providing all possible support to the authorities.

As I speak members of our team are contacting relatives of the passengers and crew who were on board and we are offering any help we can to those affected.

In addition, we have activated our Emergency Response Team who are on their way now to the site.

We do not yet know all the details of the incident but we are working closely with the authorities to establish precisely what happened. We are making every effort to care for those affected and will provide assistance to the families and friends of those who were on board.

Finally, I would like to say once more how deeply we feel for those affected by this tragedy," the company's CEO said.

Boeing could be insured for $25-30 mln

The aircraft of FlyDubai airline that crashed at the airport of Rostov-on-Don, could be insured for the amount of $25-30 million, President of the All-Russian Insurers Association (ARIA) Igor Yurgens told TASS on Saturday.

Yurgens said that in compliance with a widespread practice of aviation insurance, such aircraft is insured for a total amount of $600 million.

"Within this amount, $25-30 million is the insurance of the plane itself under hull insurance. The rest, depending on the content of the contract, is distributed as payments to injured passengers and payments to third parties, payments for airport property and so on," Yurgens said.

