TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:47, 16 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Boeing 737 plane found to have missing panel after landing in southern Oregon

    Photo credit: Pixabay

    A Boeing 737-800 plane flying from San Francisco was found to have a missing panel after landing safely at its scheduled destination in southern Oregon, said the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday, Xinhua reported.

    The plane of United Airlines, a Flight 433, "landed safely at Medford Airport in Oregon around 11:30 a.m. local time (1930 GMT) on Friday, March 15. A post landing airline inspection revealed a missing panel," the FAA, Boeing's primary regulator, said in a statement.

    "The FAA will investigate," it added.

    Boeing has encountered many quality and safety concerns for years with its aircraft, resulting in an extended grounding of certain planes and delivery suspensions

