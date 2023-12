ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two planes clipped each other on a tarmac of the airport in Khabarovsk, Russia this weekend, 24.kz reports.

Aeroflot's Boeing 777 jet en-route Khabarovsk-Moscow clipped An-26 while taxiing out to depart the airport, according to Lenta.ru. No casualties were reported as a result of the incident. An investigation has been launched.