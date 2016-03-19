EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:41, 19 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Boeing that crashed in Rostov-on-Don was last inspected on January 21 — FlyDubai

    None
    None
    DUBAI. KAZINFORM The pilots of the Boeing-737-800 that crashed in Rostov-on-Don on Saturday, had sufficient level of training and experience to operate the airplane, executive director of the airline FlyDubai Ghaith Al Ghaith told a press conference on Saturday.

    According to him, "the captain had 5,700 hours of flying time, the second had 5,669 hours". "So they had a sufficient level of aircraft control in any conditions," he said.

    The aircraft was inspected last time on January 21, 2016, he said.

    Ghaith Al Ghaith also said that he would not jump to conclusions until data of the official investigation is received. He said the company’s experts are now on the way to Russia and the company in constant contact with the Russian authorities.

    On Saturday at 3:42 MSK, Boeing 737-800 of FlyDubai Airlines (flight 981 FZ from Dubai) crashed at the airport of Rostov-on-Don during the second landing in difficult weather conditions (strong side wind and rain). There were 62 people on board. According to preliminary data, no one survived.

    Source: TASS

    Tags:
    World News Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!