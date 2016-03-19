Boeing that crashed in Rostov-on-Don was last inspected on January 21 — FlyDubai

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The pilots of the Boeing-737-800 that crashed in Rostov-on-Don on Saturday, had sufficient level of training and experience to operate the airplane, executive director of the airline FlyDubai Ghaith Al Ghaith told a press conference on Saturday.

According to him, "the captain had 5,700 hours of flying time, the second had 5,669 hours". "So they had a sufficient level of aircraft control in any conditions," he said.

The aircraft was inspected last time on January 21, 2016, he said.

Ghaith Al Ghaith also said that he would not jump to conclusions until data of the official investigation is received. He said the company’s experts are now on the way to Russia and the company in constant contact with the Russian authorities.

On Saturday at 3:42 MSK, Boeing 737-800 of FlyDubai Airlines (flight 981 FZ from Dubai) crashed at the airport of Rostov-on-Don during the second landing in difficult weather conditions (strong side wind and rain). There were 62 people on board. According to preliminary data, no one survived.

Source: TASS