Bolashak Association to launch decision-making intellectual game for students

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bolashak Business Competition is set to kick off on April 28, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This large-scale educational event has a case-championship format, cases in which is based on actual factual material or is close to real situation.

The competition focuses mainly on developing business skills and practical application of theoretical knowledge. Panel of jury includes leaders of large companies, investors and experts in various fields.

Students of Kazakh and CIS universities are invited to participate in the competition. Teams must consist of 4 bachelor and master students (except MBA).

Applications are accepted until April 7 on official web page.

The final with the participation of experts from different sectors, including education and business will be held at Almaty Management University.