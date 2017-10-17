Bolashak Bagdar-Rukhani Zhangyru exhibition to open at UNESCO Headquarters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan will open"Bolashak Bagdar - Rukhani Zhangyru" book illustration exhibition at the UNESCO Headquarters, Kazinform refers to the website of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

The event will be held on October 17 in the framework of the research-to-practice conference "Spiritual Modernization: Kazakhstan Way and Nursultan Nazarbayev's Model".

The exhibition promotes the major lines of "Rukhani Zhargyru" program: "State Language Transition into Latin-Based Alphabet", "New Humanities Knowledge", "Tugan Zher", "Sacred Geography of Kazakhstan", "Modern Kazakhstan Culture in Global World", and "100 Persons of Kazakhstan". It popularizes the Kazakh national traditions, language, culture, the monuments of the country, and introduces the main stages of independent Kazakhstan's development.

The book illustration exhibition consists of 4 main sections represented by President Nursultan Nazarbayev's works, rare and unique publications, manuscripts, the Kazakh script chronicles, as well as outstanding works by Kazakhstani writers and poets.

The event will also be dedicated to the books in the Latinized Kazakh alphabet published in 1929-1940.

Over 100 publications in English, French, and Kazakh, including the books in the Latin-based script, will be presented at the exhibition.