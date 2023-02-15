EN
    17:00, 15 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Bolashak Centre for International Programmes CEO named

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Member of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve Olzhas Sakenov is appointed the chairman of the board of the Centre for International Programmes JSC, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry’s press service.

    Born in 1984 in Akmola region is a graduate of the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University, the University of Pennsylvania.

    Prior to the appointment worked at the Bologna Process and Academic Mobility Centre.

    Speaks Kazakh, Russian, and English fluently.

    Photo: t.me/gylym_jogary_bilim




    Bolashak Scholarship
