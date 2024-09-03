Bolashak international scholarship awarded to 150 Kazakhstanis

A meeting of the Republican Commission for Personnel Training Abroad took place under the chairmanship of Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the Commission decided to award the Bolashak international scholarship to 150 Kazakhstanis. Of these, 120 will pursue their master's degrees, six - doctor's degrees, and 24 will be taking internships at the world's top universities and production centers.

It was noted that more than two-thirds of Bolashak scholarship holders are to study natural and technical sciences. In addition, 33 Kazakhstanis were awarded grants to take internships at the leading scientific centers of the world.

Karin pointed out the importance of rigorous selection of applicants for scientific internships in accordance with the instructions set by the Head of State in his September 2 state-of-the-nation address. So, only sought-after specialists in the key economic directions are to be sent to take scientific internships.

In conclusion, State Counselor Karin gave concrete instructions to further improve the processes of realizing the Bolashak international scholarship and scientific internship programs, highlighting their key role in promoting the country’s scientific potential.