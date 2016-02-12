Bolashak language school opened in Astana (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - February 11 the current year official opening of the International Language School under "Bolashak" scholarship took place in Astana.

According to the press-service of JSC "Center for International Programs" the school started training of 60 first scholarship holders, who in 2015 applied for the scholarship in the following quota categories: "Civil servants", "Research and teaching staff", "Cultural workers", "Employees of mass media" and "The graduates of Kazakhstan universities".

The opening ceremony was attended by the President of JSC "Center for International Programs" Gani Nygymetov, British Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan Dr. Carolyn Browne, Director of the British Council in Kazakhstan Jim Buttery, the language school's staff and scholars.

The main partner of the school is the British Council. The new school offers new English language learning format "6 + 6".

Recall that the official opening ceremony of the first language school in the city of Almaty took place October 7, 2015 on the basis of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

