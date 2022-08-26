EN
    18:32, 26 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Bolashak Program to cover mass media workers’ traineeship expenses

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 24, JSC Center for International Programs, the operator of Kazakhstan President’s Bolashak International Scholarship Program, invited mass media workers to apply for the Scholarship to undergo traineeships abroad.

    Apart from traineeships, the Program offers master’s degree and PhD courses for applicants, Gulzat Assanbayeva, CIP Admissions Office Head Manager, said in today’s Instagram live chat with the Ministry of Information and Social Development.

    According to her, the Program fully covers traineeship or academic program expenses, accommodation and meals, travel and visa as well as health insurance costs.

    The traineeship may last from one month to one year.

    As reported, journalists, cameramen, graphic designers will be able to undergo traineeships abroad under the Bolashak Scholarship Program. Candidates shall have at least 3 years of work experience (including 12-month work experience in the field chosen), an offer from a foreign university/organization and a KAZTEST certificate.

    Admission process will begin on September 5 and will last till October 14.



